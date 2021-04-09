Mobile App Usage Up 30%, Hits 4.2 Hours Per Day

A new report shows how much mobile app usage has grown during the pandemic, reaching 4.2 hours per day, a 30% increase over 2019.

As people have been staying at home and engaging in remote work, digital services and entertainment have experienced meteoric growth. A new study by App Annie shows just how much that usage has exploded.

According to the report, in Q1 2021, “the global average time spent was 4.2 hours a day, up 30% compared to two years prior.” Some countries passed the five hour mark, namely Brazil, Indonesia and South Korea. Meanwhile, India saw the biggest growth, with consumers spending “80% more time in apps in Q1 2021 than they did in Q1 2019.”

There were interesting variations in the popularity of apps, specific to certain markets. While Facebook, TikTok and YouTube were some of the usual favorites, Signal and Telegram were very popular in Western Markets. In other markets, investment apps were among the favorites, including crypto trading apps such as Coinbase and Upbit.

The full report is well-worth a read, and shows the ongoing transformative effect the pandemic is having on the mobile industry.