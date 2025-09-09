MKBHD Warns: EV LiDAR Sensors Can Permanently Damage iPhone 16 Pro Camera

In a surprising revelation that highlights the unintended intersections between cutting-edge automotive technology and consumer electronics, popular tech reviewer Marques Brownlee, known as MKBHD, has demonstrated how LiDAR sensors in electric vehicles (EVs) can inflict permanent damage on the iPhone 16 Pro’s camera system. The issue stems from the intense laser emissions used by these sensors for autonomous driving features, which can burn spots into the smartphone’s image sensor, rendering it unusable for high-quality video and photography without a complete replacement.

Brownlee’s experiment, detailed in a recent video, involved exposing the iPhone 16 Pro to LiDAR beams from vehicles like certain Volvo models equipped with self-driving tech. The result: a constellation of bright dots appearing in every subsequent recording, a defect that doesn’t fade and necessitates hardware intervention. This isn’t just a minor glitch; it’s a physical alteration to the camera’s internals, underscoring vulnerabilities in how modern gadgets interact with emerging tech ecosystems.

The Hidden Vulnerabilities in Smartphone Sensors

Industry experts point out that LiDAR, or Light Detection and Ranging, operates by emitting rapid laser pulses to map surroundings, a technology increasingly standard in EVs from Tesla to General Motors. When these pulses hit sensitive components like the iPhone’s advanced camera array—featuring a 48-megapixel main sensor and sophisticated computational photography—the energy can overwhelm protective filters, causing irreparable harm. According to reports from Android Headlines, published just hours ago, this damage manifests as permanent artifacts, forcing users to seek costly repairs or replacements through AppleCare or out-of-pocket expenses.

For content creators and professionals who rely on the iPhone 16 Pro for its touted cinema-grade video capabilities, this poses a significant risk. Brownlee, whose channel often tests devices in real-world scenarios, warned that creators filming near autonomous vehicles—common in urban testing grounds or tech hubs like Silicon Valley—should exercise caution. The iPhone’s camera, while engineered for durability, isn’t designed to withstand the high-intensity near-infrared lasers that LiDAR systems deploy at close range.

Implications for EV and Smartphone Integration

This discovery raises broader questions about compatibility in an era where EVs and smart devices coexist more intimately. Apple’s iPhone 16 series, launched with fanfare for its AI-enhanced imaging, now faces scrutiny over sensor resilience. A piece in Wccftech elaborates that the vulnerability affects the device’s primary sensor, potentially leading to widespread issues as EV adoption surges. Analysts estimate that by 2030, over 40% of new vehicles could incorporate LiDAR, amplifying the potential for such conflicts.

From a manufacturing standpoint, this could prompt Apple to revisit lens coatings or add specialized filters in future iterations, such as the rumored iPhone 17 Pro. Leaks from sources like Tom’s Guide suggest ongoing camera upgrades, but none explicitly address laser interference. Meanwhile, automakers might need to calibrate LiDAR outputs to minimize collateral damage, though that’s complicated by the need for precise environmental scanning in safety-critical applications.

Industry Responses and Consumer Advice

Apple has yet to issue an official statement on the matter, but insiders speculate that software updates could mitigate visual artifacts through AI processing, though hardware fixes remain the only cure for physical burns. Publications like Fudzilla note that this isn’t isolated to iPhones; similar issues have cropped up with other high-end cameras near laser-based systems, hinting at a systemic challenge in tech convergence.

For users, the advice is straightforward: avoid pointing cameras directly at EV LiDAR units, especially during video shoots. As EVs proliferate, this incident serves as a cautionary tale for how one innovation’s byproduct can undermine another’s strengths, urging closer collaboration between Silicon Valley’s auto and mobile sectors to prevent future mishaps. In the meantime, professionals might consider protective cases or alternative devices for fieldwork near autonomous tech.