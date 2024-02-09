Mitchell Baker Resigns As Mozilla CEO Amid A Shift Privacy

Mozilla CEO Mitchell Baker has announced her resignation from the role as the organization shifts its focus.

Baker has been with Mozilla for 25 years, having helped found the Mozilla Foundation, and has served as CEO of Mozilla Corporation twice. The last few years have been particularly challenging for the organization, as it has worked to diversify its earnings even as Firefox’s market share has remained flat.

Baker said in a blog post that she will reprise her role as Mozilla Corporation Executive Chairwoman.

After much thoughtful consideration, I have decided to transition from the role of CEO of Mozilla Corporation back to the position of Mozilla Corporation Executive Chairwoman, a role I held with great passion for many years. During my 25 years at Mozilla, I’ve worn many hats, and this move is driven by a desire to streamline our focus and leadership for the challenges ahead. I’ve been leading the Mozilla business through a transformative period, while also overseeing Mozilla’s broader mission. It’s become evident that both endeavors need dedicated full-time leadership.

Baker says board member Laura Chambers will take over the role of CEO, at least for the rest of 2024.

Enter Laura Chambers, a dynamic board member who will step into the CEO role for the remainder of this year. Laura brings a wealth of experience, having been an active and impactful member of the Mozilla board for three years. With an impressive background leading product organization at Airbnb, PayPal, eBay, and most recently as CEO of Willow Innovations, Laura is well-equipped to guide Mozilla through this transitional period. Her focus will be on delivering successful products that advance our mission and building platforms that accelerate momentum. Laura and I will be working closely together throughout February to ensure a seamless transition, and in my role as Exec Chair I’ll continue to provide advice and engage in areas that touch on our unique history and Mozilla characteristics.

Interestingly, the news come shortly after Mozilla announced its new Mozilla Monitor Plus service, designed to “automatically remove your personal information from data broker sites.” Mozilla clearly is focusing its efforts on helping people protect their data and privacy, something Baker alluded to in her announcement.

We’re at a critical juncture where public trust in institutions, governments, and the fabric of the internet has reached unprecedented lows. There’s a tectonic shift underway as everyone battles to own the future of AI. It is Mozilla’s opportunity and imperative to forge a better future. I’m excited about Laura’s day-to-day involvement and the chance for Mozilla to achieve more. Our power lies in the collective effort of people contributing to something better and I’m eager for Mozilla to meet the needs of this era more fully.

Despite Firefox’s flat market share, Mozilla is one of the most important companies in modern tech. It has consistently worked to protect user privacy and call out organizations, technologies, and trends that pose a threat to it.

Hopefully, Chambers will be able to help lead the organization to all new heights.