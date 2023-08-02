Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple Won’t Release ChatGPT Competitor in 2024

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has weighed in on Apple’s plans to launch a ChatGPT competitor, saying the company will not have it ready in 2024.

Apple jumped to an early lead with its Siri digital assistant, but the company has largely squandered that lead. With the rise of generative AI, Apple has been noticeably absent from the list of big companies rolling out AI models.

While Apple is believed to be working on its own ChatGPT competitor, with Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman saying Apple will launch it in 2024, Kuo disagrees, saying the company will not launch its AI next year:

At present, there is no sign that Apple will integrate AI edge computing and hardware products in 2024, so it is difficult to benefit the stock prices of Apple and its supply chain.

Apple certainly has a lot of ground to make up if it wants to catch up with its rivals. If Kuo is right, it appears it will be some time before the company’s plans come to fruition.