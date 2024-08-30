Advertise with Us
AITrends

Midjourney AI Firm Is Getting Into the Hardware Game

Midjourney, the "independent research lab" that uses AI to generate pictures, has announced it is expanding into hardware....
Midjourney AI Firm Is Getting Into the Hardware Game
Written by Matt Milano
Friday, August 30, 2024

    • Midjourney, the “independent research lab” that uses AI to generate pictures, has announced it is expanding into hardware.

    Midjourney posted the news on X:

    Interestingly, founder Ahmad Abbas has changed his listed title on his LinkedIn page to “Head of Hardware, Midjourney.” As his profile shows, he has years of previous hardware experience, including as Hardware Engineering Manager for the Vision Pro at Apple; Principle Hardware Engineer at Leap Motion; and Member of Technical Staff, Hardware Design at Neuralink.

    It’s unclear exactly what type of hardware Midjourney may be planning to create. Some of the responses on X do provide some clues, however. Some users voiced their concerns it would be a wearable, like the disastrous Humane AI Pin. Midjourney confirmed it was not a wearable, and then dropped this clue:

    In response to guesses that the hardware was a canvas for AI generated art, Midjourney also replied:

    Clearly, Midjourney isn’t ready to reveal exactly what they’re planning, but the clues do make for some interesting possibilities.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2024 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |