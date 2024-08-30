Midjourney AI Firm Is Getting Into the Hardware Game

Midjourney, the “independent research lab” that uses AI to generate pictures, has announced it is expanding into hardware.

Midjourney posted the news on X:

We're officially getting into hardware. If you're interested in joining the new team in San Francisco please email us at [email protected] — Midjourney (@midjourney) August 28, 2024

Interestingly, founder Ahmad Abbas has changed his listed title on his LinkedIn page to “Head of Hardware, Midjourney.” As his profile shows, he has years of previous hardware experience, including as Hardware Engineering Manager for the Vision Pro at Apple; Principle Hardware Engineer at Leap Motion; and Member of Technical Staff, Hardware Design at Neuralink.

It’s unclear exactly what type of hardware Midjourney may be planning to create. Some of the responses on X do provide some clues, however. Some users voiced their concerns it would be a wearable, like the disastrous Humane AI Pin. Midjourney confirmed it was not a wearable, and then dropped this clue:

Is it wearable if you have to go inside of it? 👀 — Midjourney (@midjourney) August 28, 2024

In response to guesses that the hardware was a canvas for AI generated art, Midjourney also replied:

yelling at a painting feels like a vibe — Midjourney (@midjourney) August 28, 2024

Clearly, Midjourney isn’t ready to reveal exactly what they’re planning, but the clues do make for some interesting possibilities.