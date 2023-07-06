Microsoft’s Windows 365 Frontline Is Now Available

Microsoft has announced that its Windows 365 Frontline is now available to the company’s customers.

Frontline 365 is designed to help companies manage shift and part-time workers. The service is designed to provide such workers a “personalized, secure Frontline Cloud PC anywhere and on any device.”

Microsoft first launched the service two years ago, during the height of the pandemic. Frontline 365 can help companies better manage their investment and expenses.

With Windows 365 Frontline, instead of purchasing a license for every shift worker, you can purchase only enough licenses for the number of active employees at any given time. For example, let’s say you have nine employees but only three of them work at the same time. With Windows 365 Frontline, you only need three licenses to meet the needs of all nine employees. IT admins can immediately deploy up to three Cloud PCs per purchased license within the Windows 365 provisioning experience using Microsoft Intune. As employees log on, the Frontline Cloud PC is powered on and a license is used for the duration of their work. As they log off, the shared license is returned to the pool of shared licenses, and their Frontline Cloud PC is powered off. Any of the users within a defined group can access their Frontline Cloud PC without requiring a set schedule. This model empowers organizations to extend access to Cloud PCs to employees who may not have had such opportunities in the past and makes it a great solution for employees on a shift schedule—including customer representatives in call centers, help desk workers, and reception staff across many different verticals. The initial benefits you’ll see in Windows 365 Frontline begin with affordability and flexibility, but in the coming months you’ll continue to see expansion of that value with even more capabilities tailored to meet the needs of frontline, shift, and part-time workers.

Companies can learn more on Microsoft’s site.