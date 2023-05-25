Microsoft’s Surface Pro X Cameras Have Gone AWOL

Users of Microsoft’s Surface Pro X have had a frustrating few days, with the cameras on those devices no longer working.

First spotted by The Verge, users have taken to Reddit and Microsoft’s own support forums to complain of issues with the Surface Pro X camera not working. The Verge was able to verify the issue, receiving this message when trying to use the camera on their own device:

0xA00F4271(0x80004005)

A Microsoft rep has responded to the support forum posts with the following message:

We are aware that customers using Surface Pro X are currently having issues using the built-in cameras, and we are actively investigating. Thank you for reporting this issue.

As The Verge points out, the timing is unfortunate for Microsoft. The company is in the middle of its Build developer conference. Having its flagship Arm-powered tablet not working properly is not a good look.