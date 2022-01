Microsoft’s Security Update Fixes 96 Flaws, Including 6 Zero-Day

Microsoft’s latest Patch Tuesday includes fixes for 96 security vulnerabilities, including six that are zero-day.

The latest patch covers a slew of Microsoft products, including the .Net Framework, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft Exchange, Office, Windows Defender, Remote Desktop, and more.

The zero-day vulnerabilities include the following:

CVE-2021-22947: Open Source Curl Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

CVE-2021-36976: Libarchive Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

CVE-2022-21874: Windows Security Center API Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

CVE-2022-21919: Windows User Profile Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

CVE-2022-21839: Windows Event Tracing Discretionary Access Control List Denial of Service Vulnerability

CVE-2022-21836: Windows Certificate Spoofing Vulnerability

Fortunately, Microsoft has no indication the above vulnerabilities are currently being exploited.