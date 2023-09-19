Microsoft’s Phil Spencer Wants to Purchase Nintendo

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has big ambitions for the company’s gaming business, saying he wants to buy Nintendo.

The revelation came thanks to leaked documents in the FTC’s case against Microsoft (via The Verge). In an email from August 2020, Spencer said Nintendo would be a prime acquisition target for Microsoft, one that would make the executive’s career.

“Nintendo is THE prime asset for us in Gaming,” Spencer wrote, adding that “getting Nintendo would be a career moment and I honestly believe a good move for both companies.”

Microsoft has been working to better its position in the gaming market and has been looking at possible acquisitions for some time, seeing them as one of the best ways to better compete.

“I’ve had numerous conversations with the LT [leadership team] of Nintendo about tighter collaboration and feel like if any US company would have a chance with Nintendo we are probably in the best position,” Spencer wrote, adding that Microsoft’s board “has seen the full writeup on Nintendo (and Valve) and they are fully supportive on either if opportunity arises as am I.”

Microsoft ultimately struck a deal to purchase Activision Blizzard, but if Spencer has any say in the matter, the company may one day make a play for Nintendo.