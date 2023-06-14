Microsoft’s Online Store Now Features Surface Replacement Parts

Microsoft is continuing to embrace right-to-repair, updating its online store with an array of Surface replacement parts.

While many Big Tech companies have openly opposed right-to-repair initiatives or grudgingly agreed to them, Microsoft is setting itself apart as a company that is embracing right-to-repair legislation and working with regulators.

The company’s latest efforts include making a number of replacement parts for its popular Surface devices available for sale online. The available parts include batteries, screens, cameras, keyboards, power supplies, and more.

Microsoft’s newfound stance toward right-to-repair is good news for consumers and will hopefully lead other companies to follow suit.