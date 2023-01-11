Microsoft’s Next Surface Duo 3 Will Feature a Foldable Screen

Microsoft is making a major change to its Surface Duo line, ditching the dual-screen design in favor of a foldable screen.

Microsoft first unveiled the Surface Duo line in late 2019, surprising users with both its operating system and its design. The phone ran Android rather than some tablet-centric version of Windows and featured a dual-screen design. The dual screens were Microsoft’s attempt to avoid some of the pitfalls of early foldable designs, such as creases and breakage.

Fast-forward three years, and Microsoft is ready to throw in the towel on dual-screen designs and embrace foldable screens, according to Windows Central. What’s more, the decision to make the switch appears to come after a dual-screen Surface Duo 3 design had already been approved.

There are likely multiple factors that led to the decision, not the least of which is the mixed reviews the Surface Duo 2 received. In addition, foldable screen tech has come a long way in the last three years and has largely resolved the limitations of early generations.

If the report is true and Microsoft embraces foldable designs, it could easily help the company make major inroads into the mobile phone market. For many users, having an Android phone designed from the ground up to run Microsoft’s suite of applications could be the holy grail of mobile phones.