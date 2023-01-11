Microsoft’s January 2023 Security Update Fixes 98 Vulnerabilities

Microsoft has released the January 2023 Security Update, fixing 98 vulnerabilities, including one zero-day exploit.

Patch Tuesday is Microsoft’s term for when it releases updates and security fixes for Windows. The first Patch Tuesday of 2023 fixes a slew of issues, including 11 critical and 87 important issues. One of them, CVE-2023-21674, is currently being exploited.

Microsoft offers the following description of the zero-day exploit:

This vulnerability could lead to a browser sandbox escape.

Once the vulnerability is exploited, an attacker can achieve the following:

An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could gain SYSTEM privileges.

All users should update immediately.