Microsoft Working to Unify OneNote Applications on Windows

Microsoft is planning to unify its versions of OneNote for Windows, providing a singular experience to its users.

Microsoft currently offers multiple OneNote apps for Windows: the version installed with Office and the one available via the Microsoft Store. The company is looking to unify the apps, providing users with a common experience.

The company outlined its plans in blog post:

If you’re wondering which OneNote app on Windows will receive the updates, here’s the best part: no matter which OneNote app you use today, we have a path for you to get these updates. Today, OneNote supports two apps on Windows: the OneNote app installed with Office and the OneNote for Windows 10 app available in the Microsoft Store. Advances in Windows and Office will allow us to unify the two apps so that you’ll have the simplicity of a single OneNote app on Windows while enjoying the interface and features you’re already familiar with.

Microsoft says no action is needed at the current time, but new features will be rolled out over the next 12 months as the company works to unify the apps.