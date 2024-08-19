Microsoft Working To Block Window 11 On Unsupported PCs

Microsoft is stepping up its attempt to stop customers from installing Windows 11 on unsupported PCs, shutting down a popular method people were using.

Spotted by Neowin, Microsoft has patched an option that allowed users to bypass Windows requirements by adding “/product server” during setup. While other methods still exist, this was one of the easiest methods available to users looking to bypass Windows 11’s requirements.

The recently released Windows 11 Insider Build 27686 (Dilithium) has patched the "setup.exe /product server" workaround for bypassing the system requirements check. 😢 pic.twitter.com/G9Q1v3O1uU — Bob Pony (@TheBobPony) August 15, 2024

Windows 11’s system requirements have been one of the major issues slowing down its adoption. Even relatively new machines with powerful specs have been arbitrarily obsoleted due to not supporting TPM 2.0, or one of Microsoft’s other requirements.

If this latest move is any indication, Microsoft will likely continue to shut down unauthorized install methods.