Microsoft Working on Second Microsoft 365 Outage in as Many Weeks

Microsoft is working to address an outage with Microsoft 365, the second time in as many weeks.

Users started reporting issues with Microsoft 365 late Thursday afternoon, with DownDetector showing some 8,000 reports. Microsoft initially said it was investigating a DNS issue that was the suspected cause of the problem.

We're investigating a potential DNS issue and are evaluating our mitigation options. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) April 1, 2021

As of late Thursday evening, Microsoft was mitigating most of the issues, but had not completely resolved them.

We’re continuing to mitigate residual impact experienced by SharePoint Online. In parallel, we’re continually monitoring all Microsoft 365 services to ensure that they remain in a healthy state. Additional details can be found on https://t.co/AEUj8uAGXl or via MO248163. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) April 2, 2021

The outages are an embarrassment for Microsoft at a time when people are relying on Microsoft 365 more than ever before.