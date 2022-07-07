Microsoft Wins Permission to Provide Azure Access in Kuwait

Microsoft has received permission to provide cloud services in Kuwait, a big win for the company as it continues to expand its cloud business.

According to Zawya, Microsoft received permission to deliver Azure, Azure Stack Hyperconverged Infrastructure, and Office 365 to businesses and organizations in Kuwait. The company received approval from the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA).

“In order to realize our digital ambitions and support the New Kuwait Vision 2035, it is crucial for government entities and private enterprises to adopt robust, secure cloud-based products and services to drive innovation. We have recognized the effort that Microsoft has made towards delivering these solutions, and we are confident that these and other technologies will unlock unprecedented opportunities for a cloud-first Kuwait,” said Eng. Salim Muthib Al-Ozainah, Chairman and CEO of CITRA.

Microsoft welcomed the news, emphasizing that CITRA’s endorsement added a trust factor to its operations in the country.

“Digital transformation plays a major role in moving the country of Kuwait forward, but this journey goes beyond just the technology – trust plays a major factor in the equation as well,” Alaeddine Karim, Microsoft Kuwait GM, said. “The permission granted to us by CITRA reinforces Microsoft’s position as a trusted technology provider and demonstrates our commitment to empowering organizations to innovate securely and accelerate digital transformation across the country.”