Microsoft Windows 11 ‘Moment 2’ May Bring Improved Tablet Features

Microsoft accidentally leaked the next Windows 11 “Moment,” revealing an improved tablet-friendly design.

As Digital Trends explains, Microsoft has taken to referring to its Windows 11 updates internally as “Moments.” The first Moment brought tabs to File Explorer, but the second Moment may bring even more.

In a Windows Insider YouTube video, the Moment 2 build of Windows 11 appeared to have a tablet and touch-optimized taskbar. The new feature could reach users in early 2023.

The new taskbar can be seen in the video below: