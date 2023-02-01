Microsoft Will Soon Incorporate a New, Improved ChatGPT in Bing

Microsoft is moving full speed ahead in its plans to incorporate ChatGPT in Bing, with a new and improved version rolling out in the coming weeks.

ChatGPT has quickly become the poster child for AI development and has permeated multiple industries. Microsoft is eager to integrate the technology in its Bing search engine in the hopes that conversational AI will help it catch Google.

According to a new report by Semafor, Microsoft’s plans will come to fruition in the coming weeks, with Bing set to incorporate a new and improved version of ChatGPT based on GTP-4.

The outlet says that speed is one of the biggest benefits of the move to GPT-4:

The most interesting improvement in the latest version described by sources is GPT-4’s speed. Right now, it can take a while — sometimes minutes in my experience — for ChatGPT to answer.

Microsoft has invested billions in OpenAI, with its most recent investment coming just last week. At the time of the investment, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella touted the importance of OpenAI’s research.

“We formed our partnership with OpenAI around a shared ambition to responsibly advance cutting-edge AI research and democratize AI as a new technology platform,” said Nadella. “In this next phase of our partnership, developers and organizations across industries will have access to the best AI infrastructure, models, and toolchain with Azure to build and run their applications.”

The biggest beneficiary of OpenAI’s development, however, may just be Microsoft itself. Despite being a very capable search engine, Bing has never been able to make much headway against Google’s dominance. Google clearly views the possibility of a ChatGPT-enabled Bing as a threat, with the company calling in founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin to help it devise an AI strategy.

If Semafor’s report is correct, we may only have a few weeks to see if ChatGPT upends the search market as much as some believe it will.