Microsoft Will Require Vaccinations Onsite, Delays Opening to October 4

Microsoft joins Apple, Google, Walmart, Twitter and others in either requiring vaccination onsite, pushing back reopening or both.
As the Delta variant of COVID sweeps across the world, cases are once again surging. The surge has prompted some of the nation’s biggest companies to take additional precautions to protect employees. Apple and Google pushed back their reopening date, Twitter shuttered its offices once again, and Google and Walmart will require vaccinations of their employees.
Microsoft is now taking similar measures, telling The Verge its offices will open “no earlier than October 4th, 2021.” In addition, the company will require all employees entering a Microsoft building to be vaccinated starting in September.
Here’s the company’s statement:
As we have done since the beginning of the pandemic, we continue to closely track new developments and adapt our plans as this situation evolves, keeping employee health and safety top of mind. Based on our continued consultation with health and data experts, our earliest date for the full opening of our U.S. worksites will be no earlier than October 4, 2021. Starting in September, we’ll also require proof of vaccination for all employees, vendors, and any guests entering Microsoft buildings in the U.S., and will have an accommodation process in place for employees. We continue to review the situation on a local basis in each region/country/state where we work and will adjust dates and policies as needed.