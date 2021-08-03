Microsoft Will Require Vaccinations Onsite, Delays Opening to October 4

Microsoft joins Apple, Google, Walmart, Twitter and others in either requiring vaccination onsite, pushing back reopening or both.

As the Delta variant of COVID sweeps across the world, cases are once again surging. The surge has prompted some of the nation’s biggest companies to take additional precautions to protect employees. Apple and Google pushed back their reopening date, Twitter shuttered its offices once again, and Google and Walmart will require vaccinations of their employees.

Microsoft is now taking similar measures, telling The Verge its offices will open “no earlier than October 4th, 2021.” In addition, the company will require all employees entering a Microsoft building to be vaccinated starting in September.

Here’s the company’s statement: