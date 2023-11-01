Microsoft Will Block Unauthorized Xbox Accessories

Microsoft will begin blocking unauthorized Xbox accessories in an effort to preserve the gaming experience.

An explanation for an Xbox error code showed up on a Microsoft support page:

Note From the moment you connect an unauthorized accessory and receive error code 0x82d60002, you’ll have two weeks to use the accessory, after which time it will then be blocked from use with the console. At that time, you’ll receive error code 0x82d60003. We encourage you to contact the store or manufacturer where you obtained the accessory to get help with returning it.

Needless to say, the revelation has raised questions. Microsoft provided the following clarification to Windows Central:

Microsoft and other licensed Xbox hardware partners’ accessories are designed and manufactured with quality standards for performance, security, and safety. Unauthorized accessories can compromise the gaming experience on Xbox consoles (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S.) Players may receive a pop-up warning that their accessory is unauthorized. Eventually, the unauthorized accessory will be blocked from use to preserve the console gaming experience.

Xbox users can find a full of supported accessories here: www.xbox.com/accessories