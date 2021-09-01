Microsoft, Verizon Announce Verizon 5G Edge with Microsoft Azure Stack Edge

Microsoft and Verizon are deepening their partnership, announcing Verizon 5G Edge with Microsoft Azure Stack Edge.

While 5G is often thought of in the context of cell phones, tablets and computers, some of its greatest promise is in the realm of edge computing. With its high speeds and low latency, 5G allows data to be processed at the edge, greatly improving response times for mission-critical applications. Private 5G networks also allow for greater security.

As one of the leading cloud computing platforms, bringing 5G edge computing to Microsoft Azure is a game-changer for many of Microsoft’s customers.

“Our partnership with Microsoft brings 5G Edge to enterprises, dropping latency at the edge, helping critical, performance-impacting applications respond more quickly and efficiently,” said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, Chief Revenue Officer of Verizon Business. “5G is ushering in next-generation business applications, from core connectivity to real-time edge compute and new applications and solutions that take advantage of AI transforming nearly every industry.”

“Business innovation demands powerful technology solutions and central to this is the intersection between the network and edge” said Yousef Khalidi, corporate vice president Azure for Operators at Microsoft. “Through our partnership with Verizon, we are providing customers with powerful compute and storage service capabilities at the edge of customers’ networks, enabling robust application experiences with increased security.”