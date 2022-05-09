Microsoft Unveils Microsoft Security Experts Managed Services

Microsoft is moving further into the realm of cybersecurity, unveiling new managed services to help its customers tackle security challenges.

Microsoft is already one of the leading companies fighting cybersecurity threats. In fact, Microsoft Security blocked 9.6 billion malware attacks, as well as more than 35.7 billion phishing and malicious emails in 2021 alone. The company is now using that expertise to launch its Microsoft Security Experts managed services to help its customers.

The company has unveiled three new services. Microsoft Defender Experts for Hunting will help customers “proactively hunt for threats across Microsoft Defender data, including endpoints, Office 365, cloud applications, and identity.”

Microsoft Defender Experts for XDR is a “managed extended detection and response (XDR) service” for companies that need to expand their own internal security operations.

Microsoft Security Services for Enterprise is a comprehensive solution for large enterprises that want their entire security service managed by experts.

Microsoft is also committed to working with “an ecosystem of partners and technologies” in an effort to provide the best possible service.

“Microsoft is uniquely positioned to help our customers and their partners meet today’s security challenges,” writes Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Security, Compliance, Identity, and Management. “We secure devices, identities, apps, and clouds—the fundamental fabric of our customers’ lives—with the full scale of our comprehensive multicloud, multiplatform solutions. Plus, we understand today’s security challenges because we live this fight ourselves every single day.”