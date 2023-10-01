Microsoft Turning to Nuclear Reactors to Power AI

Microsoft is turning to small nuclear reactors to power its AI efforts, an indication of just how much resources AI development costs.

According to a job posting, Microsoft is looking a Principal Program Manager, Nuclear Technology to head the company’s transition to nuclear reactors to power training its AI models:

This senior position is tasked with leading the technical assessment for the integration of SMR and microreactors to power the datacenters that the Microsoft Cloud and AI reside on. They will maintain a clear and adaptable roadmap for the technology’s integration, diligently select and manage technology partners and solutions, and constantly evaluate the business implications of progress and implementation. The ideal candidate will have experience in the energy industry and a deep understanding of nuclear technologies and regulatory affairs. This role will also be responsible for research and developing other precommercial energy technologies.

The company’s job posting illustrates the steep requirements involved in developing generative AI models.