Microsoft Teams Surpasses 270 Million Monthly Active Users

Microsoft Teams has firmly cemented its place as the leader in corporate messaging, boasting a whopping 270 million monthly active users.

Microsoft and Slack are the primary competitors in the corporate messaging market, although Teams has been growing at a much faster rate. The service had 44 million users in March 2020, 115 million daily users by October 2020, and 250 million monthly active users by July 2021.

According to Frank X. Shaw, Lead Communications for Microsoft, Teams has now surpassed 270 million users.

@MicrosoftTeams surpassed 270 million monthly active users.

— Frank X. Shaw (fxshaw), January 25, 2022

While the new milestone is certainly good news for Microsoft and its Teams platform, it’s also readily apparent that growth is slowing. Early growth was driven by the onset of the global pandemic but, as the market has matured and stabilized, the platform’s growth has leveled off.