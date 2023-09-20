Microsoft Teams Is About to Get An AI Boost

Microsoft is preparing to add more AI functionality into Teams, making it possible for developers to create AI-based Teams apps.

Microsoft revealed the news in a Microsoft 365 roadmap post:

The Teams AI library offers developers a suite of code functionalities designed to ease the integration of Large Language Models, empowering them to build rich, conversational Teams apps. It simplifies the process of creating Bots and Message Extensions, as well as interactions with Adaptive Cards for conversational experiences. Additionally, the Teams AI library also aids the migration of existing Bots, Message Extensions, and Adaptive Card functionalities with seamless integration with Large Language Models.

AI is permeating more and more applications and platforms, a trend that some welcome and others fear. Teams continued growth may come down to whether or not users welcome the increased integration of AI.