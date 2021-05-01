Microsoft Teams Hits 145 Million Daily Users

Microsoft Teams has hit a major new milestone, boasting some 145 million daily users.

Microsoft Teams has become one of the most widely used programs in the pandemic, as business have relied on it for communication, collaboration and remote work. The software has benefited from being bundled with Microsoft 365, and has become an increasingly important part of Microsoft’s overall strategy.

Thanks to the pandemic, Teams has experienced meteoric growth. In March 2020, Teams had 44 million users, and by October the platform had passed 115 million users. According to Microsoft Corporate Vice President Jeff Teper, Teams has now hit 145 million daily users.