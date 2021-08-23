Microsoft Teams Bringing Breakout Room and Search Improvements

Microsoft Teams is set for some major updates to its Breakout Room and search features.

Microsoft Teams is one of the leading corporate messaging platforms, and has long-since surpassed Slack as the market leader. The company has been adding major new features and improving existing ones in an effort to continue its dominance, as well as keep any rivals at bay.

According to entries in the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, some of those improvements are aimed at the application’s search features.

A new search experience in Teams will make finding messages, people, answers, and files faster and more intuitive. A redesigned search results page provides better context and faster results, with AI-powered relevance based on the people and content you engage with most in Teams and other Microsoft 365 services.

Search autosuggest will also see some improvements.

Top hits is a new section at the top of the autosuggest results in search where users will see the most relevant results across people, chats, files and more. This feature will improve discovery and reduce search times.

The company is also looking to improve Breakout Rooms by making it possible to assign presenters to manage them.