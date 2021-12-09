Microsoft Teams and Android 10 or Later Preventing 911 Calls

Google is warning that having Microsoft Teams installed, but not logged in on Android 10 or later can prevent 911 calls.

A user on Reddit with a Pixel 3, running Android 11, reported being unable to successfully call 911 when their grandmother appeared to be having a stroke.

My phone got stuck immediately after one ring and I was unable to do anything other than click through apps with an emergency phone call running in the background. This is all while the phone informed me that it had sent my location to emergency services. Sadly I couldn’t tell the person on the other end what apartment I was in, or what the actual emergency was as I was unable to speak to a human.

Google investigated the incident and discovered an unexpected interaction between Android and Microsoft Teams. The issue only occurs on Android 10 or later, when Teams is installed but the user is not logged in to their Teams account.

We determined that the issue was being caused by unintended interaction between the Microsoft Teams app and the underlying Android operating system. Because this issue impacts emergency calling, both Google and Microsoft are heavily prioritizing the issue, and we expect a Microsoft Teams app update to be rolled out soon – as always we suggest users keep an eye out for app updates to ensure they are running the latest version. We will also be providing an Android platform update to the Android ecosystem on January 4.

In the meantime, Google recommends a couple of mitigation steps. If an individual needs Microsoft Teams, they should make sure they are signed in and stay signed in until the fix is released. On the other hand, if an individual has Teams but is not signed in, they are better off uninstalling the app and reinstalling it. Google says this will fix the issue temporarily, but an update from Microsoft will be required to permanently fix it.