Microsoft Taps Oracle to Help Power Bing AI

Microsoft has reached an agreement with Oracle to use Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) AI infrastructure to help power Bing AI.

Microsoft has emerged as a leading company in the burgeoning AI industry, leveraging its deal with OpenAI to power AI-driven Bing features. Unfortunately for the Redmond giant, building out an AI platform at Bing’s scale is almost prohibitively expensive and requires an almost endless supply of GPUs and AI-capable processors.

The two companies have struck a multi-year agreement for Microsoft to use OCI to help augment its Azure AI infrastructure.

“Generative AI is a monumental technological leap and Oracle is enabling Microsoft and thousands of other businesses to build and run new products with our OCI AI capabilities,” said Karan Batta, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “By furthering our collaboration with Microsoft, we are able to help bring new experiences to more people around the world.”

“Microsoft Bing is leveraging the latest advancements in AI to provide a dramatically better search experience for people across the world,” said Divya Kumar, global head of marketing for Search & AI at Microsoft. “Our collaboration with Oracle and use of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure along with our Microsoft Azure AI infrastructure, will expand access to customers and improve the speed of many of our search results.”