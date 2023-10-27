Microsoft Surface Parts Are Now Available On iFixit.com

Microsoft continues its support of right-to-repair, with genuine Surface parts now available on popular site iFixit.com.

iFixit is a popular do-it-yourself repair site that sells parts, kits, and instructions for people looking to repair or upgrade their electronics. The site is also a popular option for companies to partner with when they’re looking to roll out a right-to-repair option.

Microsoft is the latest company to work with iFixit, making Surface parts available to users:

Whether you’re binging YouTube for endless hours, experimenting with AI, or excelling at your work-from-home job—nothing ruins your flow like a broken device. At iFixit, we’re all about helping you repair the gadgets and gear you rely on everyday—which is why we’re excited to announce a new partnership with Microsoft. Together, we’re working with Microsoft to bring DIY repair options for your Surface and beyond. The iFixit store now has genuine Microsoft replacement parts for the Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and 13 other Microsoft Surface models in stock now.

The partnership is good news for Microsoft Surface users, as well as the larger right-to-repair movement.