Microsoft Special Event on September 21, Possibly for New Surface Devices

Microsoft will hold a special event on September 21, 2023, with new Surface devices the likely outcome.

Microsoft sent out invites to the event but did not elaborate on what products or services will be revealed or showcased at the event. As CNET points out, a similar event in October of last year was used to release the Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and the Surface Studio 2 Plus.

As a result, it seems likely the event in September will likely be used to release new Surface computers and tablets.