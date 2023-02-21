Microsoft Signs 10-Year Nintendo Contract Over ‘Call of Duty’

Microsoft has signed a 10-year contract with Nintendo, ensuring the popular “Call of Duty” game remains on the platform.

Call of Duty (CoD) is at the heart of the issues surrounding Microsoft’s proposed purchase of Activision Blizzard. Sony, in particular, has made the case to regulators that Microsoft will use the purchase to favor its own Xbox platform, withholding CoD from the PlayStation and other platforms.

Eager to put those claims to rest, Microsoft just signed a binding legal agreement with Nintendo that will see the latter’s gamers playing CoD for at least the next decade.

Microsoft President Brad Smith tweeted the news:

We’ve now signed a binding 10-year contract to bring Xbox games to Nintendo’s gamers. This is just part of our commitment to bring Xbox games and Activision titles like Call of Duty to more players on more platforms. pic.twitter.com/JmO0hzw1BO — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) February 21, 2023

The announcement should go a long way toward undermining Sony’s claims.