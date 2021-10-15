Microsoft Shutting Down LinkedIn China Due to Beijing Tech Crackdown

Microsoft has announced it is shutting down LinkedIn in China as Beijing continues its crackdown on tech companies.

LinkedIn is one of the leading job search and professional networking platforms. Mohak Shroff, Senior Vice President of Engineering at LinkedIn, says the company initially decided to make a version of LinkedIn available in China, despite the challenges of adhering to Beijing regulation.

The company also set guidelines it would use to reevaluate the situation as needed. Such a situation has now occurred, leading the company to sunset its localized version.

We’re also facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China. Given this, we’ve made the decision to sunset the current localized version of LinkedIn, which is how people in China access LinkedIn’s global social media platform, later this year.

LinkedIn still wants to help serve the China job market, and intends to release a standalone jobs app later this year.