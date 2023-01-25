Microsoft Services Recovering From An Hours-Long Outage

Microsoft services appear to be working after an hours-long outage that impacted Microsoft 365, Outlook, and Teams.
According to Downdetector.com, users started experiencing problems in the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 25. The issue appeared to impact a broad range of Microsoft services and lasted for several hours.
The company acknowledged the issue on Twitter, saying it appeared to be a networking issue.
The company’s status page says services have been restored, as does their Twitter account.