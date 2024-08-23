Microsoft Says The Windows Control Panel’s Days Are Numbered

In what many had already figured out, Microsoft has finally acknowledged that the long-serving Control Panel’s days are numbered.

The Control Panel has been an important feature Windows for decades, but recent editions have seen more and more of its functionality moved to the Settings app. In a support article, Microsoft has finally acknowledged that the change is intentional and will soon be complete.

The Control Panel is a feature that’s been part of Windows for a long time. It provides a centralized location to view and manipulate system settings and controls. Through a series of applets, you can adjust various options ranging from system time and date to hardware settings, network configurations, and more. The Control Panel is in the process of being deprecated in favor of the Settings app, which offers a more modern and streamlined experience. Tip: while the Control Panel still exists for compatibility reasons and to provide access to some settings that have not yet migrated, you’re encouraged to use the Settings app, whenever possible.

Microsoft has not given a date for when the change will be complete, but the writing is on the wall that Control Panel’s demise is imminent.