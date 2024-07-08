Microsoft Requires Staff In China Use iPhones, Not Android

Microsoft has instituted a new policy, requiring staff in China to use iPhones instead of Android over security concerns.

The iPhone vs Android debate is one of the hottest in tech, with security being one of the biggest points of contention. Apple and its supports maintain that the iPhone is more secure, thanks not only to architecture but also Apple’s walled garden approach. It’s a stand that many security experts agree with, and apparently Microsoft does too.

According to Bloomberg, as part of its initiative to improve its security, Microsoft has told staff in China that they cannot use Android phones in the workplace and must use iPhones instead, especially for verifying their identity when logging in.

Microsoft has been under fire—deservedly so—for egregious security breaches that have seen individuals, companies, organizations, and government agencies compromised. In response, CEO Satya Nadella said the company would pivot to security above all else, even tying executives’ compensation to the company’s security performance.

Given the company’s new direction, it’s not surprising that Microsoft is throwing its weight behind the iPhone over Android. It is certainly possible to run a very secure Android phone, especially when using a security hardened Android ROM. For example, GrapheneOS is an Android ROM based on the Android Open Source Project that is considered to be even more secure than an iPhone. It’s a popular option among journalists and even Edward Snowden.

For the average user, running the standard Android OS, Apple’s iPhone and iOS offers a superior degree of security. Apple locks down features that are standard on Android, minimizing possible attack vectors. In addition, outside of a couple of jurisdictions, Apple still maintains tight control over its walled garden, eliminating the ability to side-load apps from sources outside the App Store. Side-loading is an option on Android, and represents one of the biggest risks to security.

Microsoft and Apple may compete on many fronts, and have a long history of doing so, but Microsoft’s embrace of the iPhone and its security is a major feature of in Apple’s cap.