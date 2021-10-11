Microsoft Relies on SUSE Linux for SAP Applications in Azure

Gone are the days of Linux and Microsoft being rivals, with the Redmond giant embracing SUSE Linux to run SAP applications in Azure.

Anyone who has been around technology longer than the past decade remembers the time when Microsoft was notoriously territorial about its operating system. The company aggressively fought anything it felt was a threat to Windows, including Linux.

The company’s culture shifted under CEO Satya Nadella, with a new emphasis on cloud computing and providing the best software and services on many different platforms. The strategy has paid off in spades, with Microsoft reaching all-new heights.

Microsoft is even embracing Linux, including Windows Subsystem for Linux in the most recent editions of Windows, allowing users to run Linux apps natively. The same is true for the company’s approach to SAP applications in Azure, choosing SUSE Linux as the foundation, according to SUSE’s Paul Fox.

“SLES for SAP Applications makes our complete deployment process way easier. It comes preconfigured with SAP requirements so we can deploy without having to take any extra steps,” Elke Bregler, Principal Service Architect, Microsoft, told Fox. “It also allows us to resize [VMs] without having to change any configurations. It’s quite easy to use and makes for a much better experience for everyone involved.”

SAP’s own trust in SUSE was a major factor in Microsoft’s decision-making process, as SUSE has been an SAP “partner longer than any other open source company.” With so much on the line — proving Azure could be a robust cloud solution — SUSE offered a solid track record that aligned with Microsoft’s needs.

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) for SAP Applications soon proved itself a highly available, easy to maintain and fast scaling database management solution. As a Premium Certified SAP Endorsed App, SLES for SAP Applications provides an environment for optimal SAP performance: reduced risk from service outages; less time and effort for system maintenance; and faster services deployment on premises and in the cloud for SAP solutions.

SUSE Consulting provided another major benefit.

The addition of SUSE Consulting completed the picture for Microsoft, providing direct access to subject matter experts, which meant faster resolution times, mitigation of potential issues and the enablement of more precise planning for future projects.

In recent years Microsoft has become a major force within the open source community, a community it once viewed as an enemy. Its success and contributions demonstrate the good that can come when companies embrace open source software.