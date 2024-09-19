Microsoft Releases Windows App On Most Platforms

Microsoft has released its Windows App on most major platforms—Windows, macOS, iOS, iPadOS, Android, and web browsers—giving users a central way to connect to Windows.

Windows App is designed to give users a unified way to connect to and manage Windows in the cloud, enabling productivity on-the-go.

With Windows App, you can enjoy a unified experience that makes it simple for people to connect to the Windows experience they know and love from any device. Enhance productivity with features such as customizable home screens, multi-monitor support, and USB redirection. Windows App also offers advanced security features, including multifactor authentication, to ensure a seamless and robust connection and enable efficient work from any location, at any time. Windows App provides a consistent, reliable experience for all devices, enabling secure access from any location. Whether you need to connect to Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, Remote Desktop, Remote Desktop Services, or Microsoft Dev Box, Windows App simplifies the process, allowing you to manage and utilize these resources from a single, intuitive app. Whether you are an IT administrator or an end user, Windows App provides immense value. IT admins benefit from enhanced security and streamlined management, while end users can tailor their experience to fit their personal workflows.

Interestingly, although Microsoft claims Windows App is available on all platforms, Linux is notably absent from the list, and Android is still in public preview. The absence of Linux is particularly interesting, given how popular the OS is with system admins and developers, not to mention its use within Microsoft. Nonetheless, Linux users should be able to use the service via web browser.