Microsoft Releases 64-Bit Version of OneDrive

Microsoft has (finally) released a 64-bit version of the OneDrive sync client for Windows.

OneDrive is Microsoft’s online cloud storage service, and serves as a critical part of Microsoft 365. Until now, the company only offered a 32-bit version. The move to 64-bit allows OneDrive to handle more and larger files.

Ankita Kirti detailed some of the advantages in a company blog post:

The 64-bit version is the right choice if you plan to use large files, if you have a lot of files, and if you have a computer that’s running a 64-bit version of Windows. Computers running 64-bit versions of Windows generally have more resources—such as processing power and memory—than their 32-bit predecessors. Also, 64-bit applications can access more memory than 32-bit applications (up to 18.4 million Petabytes).

The release is currently in preview. Users can download it here.