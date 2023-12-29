Microsoft Readies Surface Devices Designed Specifically For AI

Microsoft is readying a ‘next-gen’ update to its Surface line of computers, one that will focus on artificial intelligence.

According to Windows Central, Microsoft is working on Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 updates, with plans to offer both versions with Intel and Arm processors. Regardless of the process, all devices will include “next-gen NPU (neural processing unit) silicon.”

The Arm version of the new devices is particularly interesting, as Windows Central’s sources say they will utilize “a custom version of Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X Series chips.” Microsoft is internally referring to the Arm-powered Surface devices as “CADMUS” PCs. Windows Central reports that the CADMUS PCs will run Hudson Valley, the next version of Windows that is geared specifically for AI.

The CADMUS PCs allegedly offer performance comparable with Apple’s M-series custom silicon. If the reports are true, Microsoft’s new line of PCs could be one of the first mainstream PCs to offer true competition to Apple’s lineup.