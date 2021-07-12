Microsoft Purchasing RiskIQ to Improve Hybrid Work Cybersecurity

Microsoft has entered an agreement to purchase RiskIQ in an effort to improve hybrid work cybersecurity.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forever altered the workforce, leading many companies to speed up their adoption of remote and hybrid work strategies. Despite the benefits of this approach, cybersecurity can pose additional challenges as people work remotely, often using personal computers and devices.

Microsoft is acquiring RiskIQ to help address this shortcoming, as RiskIQ provides a cloud-based SaaS cybersecurity platform. The company helps companies provide security beyond the firewall, analyzing and assessing the overall attack surface of the entire organization. This includes a company’s cloud resources, on-premise resources and supply chains.

“The vision and mission of RiskIQ is to provide unmatched internet visibility and insights to better protect and inform our customers and partners’ security programs,” said RiskIQ Cofounder and CEO Elias Manousos. “We’re thrilled to add RiskIQ’s Attack Surface and Threat Intelligence solutions to the Microsoft Security portfolio, extending and accelerating our impact. Our combined capabilities will enable best-in-class protection, investigations, and response against today’s threats.”

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.