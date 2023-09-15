Microsoft Publishes AI-Generated Obituary Calling Former NBA Player ‘Useless’

Microsoft is providing further proof that AI is not ready for editorial prime time, publishing an obituary calling a deceased former NBA player “useless.”

Brandon Hunter passed away unexpectedly earlier this week. Hunter was 42 years old, and the circumstances surrounding his death have yet to be disclosed. Nonetheless, according to Futurism, an article published on MSN calls Hunter “useless at 42. The rest of the article wasn’t much better, containing a plethora of errors.

Needless to say, the article is not going over well with anyone.

“This is obit written by AI. It’s absolutely horrific,” wrote one user on Reddit.

To make matters worse, as some of the Redditors point out, the article appears to be an AI-copied article of the TMZ article announcing Hunter’s death. The article uses synonyms for words in the original piece without understanding their meaning or context, as if someone told the AI to paraphrase the TMZ article to avoid crediting it or plagiarizing it.

While many companies have started firing staff and replacing them with AI, Microsoft is proving why such action is foolish. If one of the leading AI companies can’t get AI-generated content right, the tech is clearly not mature enough.