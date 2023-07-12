Microsoft Prepping Affordable Consumer Edition of Windows 365

Microsoft is reportedly preparing to release a consumer edition of its Windows 365 cloud service, in a move that could be a gamechanger.

According to Windows Latest, information regarding Microsoft’s plans first came out during the Microsoft v. FTC hearing. The outlet has since confirmed that preview builds of the consumer edition of Windows 11 already have ‘Cloud PC’ configuration options.

Windows 365 gives users the ability to run a PC in the cloud, meaning that an individual can access their files and apps via any device with a web browser.

The service illustrates the competitive advantage Windows has in the cloud wars. While AWS is currently the industry leader, experts and analysts have long said that Microsoft has an advantage as a result of its Windows operating system and suite of office software.

Windows 365 brings that competitive advantage to bear by giving businesses — and soon consumers — the ability to run computers in the cloud.

Making Windows 365 available to consumers could go a long way toward shielding Microsoft from downturns in the PC market. Anytime there is an economic downturn, PC spending is one of the first things to take a hit. With a consumer edition of Windows 365, however, Microsoft will benefit either way. If the PC market is booming, Microsoft will sell more Windows licenses. If the PC market is slow, the company will still benefit from cloud subscriptions as people look for a cheaper option to run the apps they need.