Microsoft Poised to Gain Amazon As a Customer

Microsoft may be on the verge of pulling off one of its biggest coups yet by securing Amazon as a customer....
Written by Matt Milano
Wednesday, October 18, 2023

    Amazon and Microsoft compete in the cloud computing space, with the companies being the first and second-largest cloud providers respectively. Despite being rivals, a new report says Microsoft is on the verge of gaining Amazon as a Microsoft 365 customer.

    According to Insider, via Reuters, Amazon is getting ready to purchase upwards of one million Microsoft 365 licenses, in a five-year deal that is estimated to be worth more than $1 billion.

    It is believed Amazon will begin deploying as early as November 1.

