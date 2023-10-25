Microsoft Plans to ‘Double Down’ On Game Production

Microsoft plans to hit the ground running with its Activision Blizzard acquisition, “doubling down” on game production.

In an interview with Axel Springer, via Insider, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella spoke of the company’s plans following the acquisition.

It is, but we’re really excited about it. For us, there are a few things that go all the way back for us as a company. Gaming is one, right? When I think about Microsoft, I think of perhaps developer tools, proprietary software, and gaming. Those are three things that we’ve done from the very beginning. And so, to us, gaming is the one place where we think we have a real contribution to make in consumer markets. If I look at it, the amount of time people allocate to gaming is going up and Gen Z is going to do more of that. The way games are made, the way the games are delivered, is changing radically. Whether it’s mobile, or consoles, or PCs, or even the cloud. So, we’re looking forward to really doubling down both as a game producer and a publisher. Now we’ll be one of the largest game publishers and also as a company that’s building platforms for it.

Microsoft paid dearly for Activision, both in the price of deal and the effort it took to push the merger through. It appears, however, that Microsoft plans to make the most of the merger and become a gaming powerhouse.