Advertise with Us
HRProNews

Microsoft Pauses Hiring Among US Consultancy Unit

Microsoft is pausing hiring of US consultants on the heels of a round of layoffs, the latest effort by the Redmond giant to cut costs....
Microsoft Pauses Hiring Among US Consultancy Unit
Written by Matt Milano
Thursday, January 23, 2025

Microsoft is pausing hiring of US consultants on the heels of a round of layoffs, the latest effort by the Redmond giant to cut costs.

According to CNBC, Microsoft sent an internal memo announcing that it would pause hiring in its consultancy unit. The decision is an effort to cut costs and impacts both new hires and back-filling roles.

In addition to the hiring pause, Microsoft is asking employees to use remote options instead of traveling for internal meetings, and travel expenses will require executive approval.

The consulting unit has also been instructed to reduce expenses by 35%, specifically in marketing and nonbillable external resource spend.

Microsoft has been focusing much of its efforts and innovation on AI, with some critics saying it’s doing so at the expense of some of its core businesses. It’s unclear if the company’s efforts to cut costs and layoff workers is indicative of that.

Subscribe for Updates

HRProNews Newsletter

News & updates for HR pros.

By signing up for our newsletter you agree to receive content related to ientry.com / webpronews.com and our affiliate partners. For additional information refer to our terms of service.
Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

Subscribe
Advertise with Us

Ready to get started?

Get our media kit

Advertise with Us
About Us

WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

Reach our audience
Publication Categories
WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
©2025 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |