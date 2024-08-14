Advertise with Us
Microsoft Patches 90 CVEs, Including 10 Zero-Day Flaws

Microsoft Patches 90 CVEs, Including 10 Zero-Day Flaws
Written by Matt Milano
Wednesday, August 14, 2024

    • Microsoft has issued fixes for a slew of CVEs—90 in total—including 10 zero-day vulnerabilities, some of which are being actively exploited.

    Microsoft releases patches on second Tuesday of the month, in what is commonly called “Patch Tuesday.” Yesterday’s fixes addressed some 90 issues, including zero-day flaws. Of the 10 zero-days, six of them are being actively exploited.

    The issues being exploited include the following:

    CVE-2024-38106 – 7.0 – Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
    CVE-2024-38107 – 7.8 – Windows Power Dependency Coordinator Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
    CVE-2024-38178 – 7.5 – Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
    CVE-2024-38189 – 8.8 – Microsoft Project Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
    CVE-2024-38193 – 7.8 – Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
    CVE-2024-38213 – 6.5 – Windows Mark of the Web Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

    Organizations are urged to update immediately.

