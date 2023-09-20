Microsoft Paint is getting a major upgrade, one that will help it better compete with more feature-rich image editors, at least for its target audience.

Microsoft Paint is a basic image editor that comes with Windows. While it is perfectly capable of the most basic actions, it lacks features that more traditional image editors have…at least until now.

According to a Microsoft blog post, the application is getting some major upgrades, including transparency and layers.

Today we are beginning to roll out an update for the Paint app to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels (version 11.2306.30.0). With this update, we are introducing background removal! With background removal, you can now remove the background of any image automatically in just one click leaving a smooth cutout of the subject. Background removal can detect the subject from the entire canvas or from a selection using the selection tool.

The new features should help make Microsoft Paint even more useful to users.