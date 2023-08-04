Microsoft Officially Launches Azure Operator Nexus

Microsoft has announced the general availability of its Microsoft Azure Operator Nexus, a version of Azure aimed at telecom operators.

Microsoft first previewed Azure Operator Nexus at MWC Barcelona earlier this year. The platform is a “a carrier-grade and hybrid platform, built to empower telecom operators to modernize and transform their networks.”

Yousef Khalidi Corporate Vice President, Azure for Operators, says Azure Operator Nexus is designed to help telecom’s leverage the cloud to modernize their networks and monetize their investments.

Network function vendors have had the opportunity to experience early access to Operator Nexus through the Ready program, which certifies that the ecosystem of cloud-native network functions (CNFs), virtual network functions (VNFs), and other software interoperate with Operator Nexus. The close collaboration between Microsoft and its many software vendors has enabled each partner to use real-world workloads to prioritize and build on platform features. For example, Nokia successfully executed an end-to-end 5G Standalone (SA) call, using its 5G core CNFs running on Operator Nexus. The company also established a reference design guide for its 5G core on Nexus. In another example, Ericsson, building on the success of working with AT&T, is now ready to begin trialing its cloud-native 5G Core with operators on Operator Nexus. This early, positive feedback helps to ensure the success of our lighthouse customer, AT&T. Of equal significance, partners are now familiar with the process of what it entails to bring updated or additional network functions to this platform in the future. Continued relationships with partners through the program will allow for a robust, trusted collection of network functions that are deployment-ready for Operator Nexus.

Microsoft’s partners are already touting the benefits Azure Operator Nexus can bring.

“Operator Nexus GA is an important milestone in our journey with Microsoft and ecosystem collaborators on Telco Grade cloud for Mobility 5G Core,” said Igal Elbaz, AT&T’s Senior VP & Network CTO. “We are excited to see our vision of Telco grade cloud powered by Microsoft Azure and AI technologies deployed in AT&T data centers and operated by AT&T. This will help deliver simplified operations, lower total cost of ownership, and improved time to market so we can continue to forge ahead with building the world’s best 5G service.”