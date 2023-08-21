Microsoft Office for Mac Drops PostScript Type 1 Fonts

The latest version of Microsoft Office for the Mac, version 16.76, has dropped support for PostScript Type 1 fonts.

Adobe first introduced PostScript Type 1 fonts in 1984. The company announced at the beginning of 2021 that it would phase them out, effective January 2023. Microsoft is now following suit, removing support in the latest version of Office for the Mac.

The company announced the change in the release notes:

Deprecation of PostScript Type 1 fonts: Support for PostScript Type 1 fonts is ending on the Microsoft 365 apps for macOS.

The move should certainly not be a surprise, given the two-year lead time that Adobe provided.